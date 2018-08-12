Pilot killed in small airplane crash near Los Angeles, officials say

A single-engine plane with one person on board crashed in a field Sunday in Sylmar, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD). They say “an adult male pilot” was trapped in the wreckage and has since been freed, but was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident occurred near the 5 Freeway near the Roxford exit.

LAFD says there were no other injuries and no damage to any structures from the Beechcraft A320 aircraft.

- Advertisement -

The National Transportation Safety Board will oversee the investigation.

A video from CBS Los Angeles shows first responders on the scene.

Plane down in a field near Roxford exit on 5 fwy. One person trapped inside pic.twitter.com/TGefgXr2cs — Adrianna Weingold (@weingold) August 12, 2018

Sylmar is located about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles.