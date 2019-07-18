Pizzeria puts missing pet flyers on pizza boxes

Sanfratello said he got the idea after his neighbor’s cat went missing. Fortunately, the pet was found and it inspired him to help find other missing pets. Angelo’s is encouraging pet owners across the state to submit their flyers. Now, they are advertising two missing animals, a cat and a Seeing-Eye dog in training.
The puppy ran away from her yard to chase after another animal. Peggy Gibbon, director of canine development at Seeing Eye, said they tried everything to find the dog – except pizza boxes. “She’s been lost for three and a half weeks. We have been scouring the woods, posting flyers, she’s up on Facebook,” Gibbon said.
Sanfratello said he’ll continue posting the missing pet flyers until all the animals in New Jersey are found. His cause has now made its way to Florida, where his sister owns other pizza shops.
“I really don’t know why [anyone hasn’t] thought about it before, but it’s a great idea,” said delivery driver Veronica Barber.