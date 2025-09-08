Pleasant Start to the Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We are starting the week with beautiful conditions, but will warm up quickly into the low to mid 90s by the middle to end of the week.

MONDAY: A pleasant day is ahead with dewpoints in the mid 50s along with highs reaching the mid 80s. Enjoy the day outdoors with a nice sunny sky overhead!

MONDAY NIGHT: Lows will drop into the mid 60s overnight with passing clouds overhead.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: Temperatures will warm up my the middle of the week. Starting Tuesday off with high temps in the 80s, but by Wednesday we are back in the 90s. Rain chances return for the south on Tuesday, but so far the chances remain slim. Sunny conditions stick around for most of the week!