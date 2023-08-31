Pleasant Thursday, rain chances return Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Drier air continues Thursday, but moisture/humidity and rain chances return Friday afternoon.

THURSDAY: Another fantastic weather day is in store! Similar to Wednesday, expect plenty of sun with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. While an occasional breeze up to 15 mph could occur, overall less breezy weather is expected.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds will slowly increase, but overnight lows will still drop into the middle and upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Warm and increasingly humid weather moves in by afternoon, and this is likely to eventually lead to scattered showers moving in from the east. A few storms could be in the mix as well, so keep this in mind for high school football games. The good news is it should be MUCH less hot compared to last Friday!

WEEKEND: Cloud cover continues into Saturday, which will likely limit meaningful heating during the afternoon. Scattered showers stay possible through the day, so area college games could see a little wet weather at times. Expect highs in the 80s Saturday, but with more sun Sunday, highs bounce back into the lower 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Confidence remains on the low side on rain chances. For now, computer models are split; however, one thing remains consistent, it looks as if more heat & humidity will be in store!