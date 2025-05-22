Pleasant Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Happy Thursday! Warm temperatures and sunshine continue through the end of the work week before rain chances build this weekend.

TODAY: Another stunning day expected. High temperatures will reach the middle 80s area wide with lots of sunshine. Thankfully, the humidity will remain tolerable today too, making it a great day to spend outdoors.

TONIGHT: Mild conditions will stick around for this evening with overnight lows falling into the low 60s with a few passing clouds.

LOOKING AHEAD: The beautiful weather will continue into Friday before both humidity and the chance for rain builds going into the weekend. A warm front will lift into Northeast Mississippi Saturday, aiding in the flow of warm and moist air from the south. Scattered showers will be around Saturday continued showers and thunderstorms for the long weekend.