Plentiful moisture makes for muggy and potentially stormy week ahead
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Afternoon temperatures climb into the upper 80s as Gulf moisture makes its way into the region. Chances for scattered showers and storms persist early in the week before drying out heading into the weekend.
MONDAY: Afternoon highs top out in the mid to upper 80s. Chances for scattered showers and storms will be present during the day. Overnight lows hit the upper 60s overnight.
TUESDAY: We warm ever so slightly closer to 90 Tuesday, even as an increased chance for scattered showers and storms will be present. Lows bottom out in the upper 60s once again overnight.
REST OF THE WEEK: Highs will stabilize in the mid 80s throughout the rest of the week. Lows likewise, will stay relatively stable in the upper 60s. Chances for showers and storms will begin to peter out somewhat heading into the weekend, a blessing for those who will be attending graduation ceremonies in Starkville and Oxford.