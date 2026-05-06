Police and Crime Stoppers in search of shoplifting suspect in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police and Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi need your help to find a shoplifting suspect.

The crime took place on Tuesday, April 28.

The suspect or suspects are believed to have taken electronic equipment from a local store.

Investigators have also identified a red or maroon SUV that may have been used by the suspect or suspects.

If you have any information on this case or this suspect, call the Tupelo Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

You can report anonymously, and if your information leads to an arrest, you could be in line for a cash reward.

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