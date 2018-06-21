Police arrest suspect in shooting death of XXXTentacion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Police say they’ve arrested a man in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a news release sent Thursday morning that 22-year-old Dedrick Devonshay Williams of Pompano Beach was arrested shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The 20-year-old rapper was ambushed by two suspects as he left an upscale motor sports dealership Monday afternoon. The slain rapper’s lawyer said Tuesday that detectives believed he was fatally shot in a random robbery while likely planning to buy a motorcycle at an upscale shop, Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, a residential neighborhood in South Florida. He also said that XXXTentacion had visited a bank shortly before the shooting and possibly withdrew cash for the purchase.

The rapper, whose stage name is pronounced “Ex Ex Ex ten-ta-see-YAWN,” was shot while in his BMW sports car. His real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.

Williams is charged with first-degree murder without premeditation. He’s being held without bond in the Broward County Jail.

An attorney isn’t listed on jail records.

Candles, a teddy bear and a large, signed sympathy card lined the front porch of XXXTentacion’s home in Parkland, Florida, which was purchased late last year for $1.4 million.

On Tuesday afternoon a steady stream of fans had placed candles, flowers and teddy bears on the sidewalk near where he was shot, and decorated 100 yards of sidewalk with chalk art including messages of sympathy and loss such as “Feel for you XXX” and “4evr Young.”

The rapper was not without controversy. He faced serious legal trouble, including more than a dozen felony charges. He was awaiting trial on charges that he allegedly beat his pregnant girlfriend — an allegation he denied.