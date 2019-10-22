Police find Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney's remains in dumpster

Birmingham police said Tuesday that Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, the 3-year-old girl who had been missing for 10 days, was dead, and that her remains were found inside a dumpster in town.

“We found the remains of a child that we believe to be Kamille,” said police chief Patrick Smith.

Smith said kidnapping and capital murder charges will be placed against Derick Brown and Patrick Stallworth. Both men are now in custody.

“It only takes a split second,” Smith said. “We can no longer assume that everyone is a part of the village that’s trying to raise the child. We cannot take those things for granted.”

“I ask every member of this community to stand in solidarity beside this broken family,” added Mayor Randall Woodfin. “Now, more than ever, this family needs us all. So tonight, Birmingham, we mourn as one.”

“To the family of Kamille, I speak in behalf of all the residents and the city to know that your pain, your grief, your tears, your anger, your sadness, your many questions, your pain is not ignored,” he added.

McKinney disappeared Saturday, October 12 during a birthday party. Police believe the last image of McKinney is from a video showing her outside an apartment complex with another toddler.

This is a developing story. Please check back for latest updates.