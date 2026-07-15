Police in search of missing man in Tishomingo Co.

The Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing man.

James Michael Wells was last seen at 2:43 am on June 29. At the time, he was traveling North on Highway 25 into Tennessee.

He was in a tan or gold 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe with Alcorn County, Mississippi, tag: ACV-831.

Wells is 36-years-old, five feet six inches tall, and weighs about 230 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes and wears a full beard.

If you have seen James Michael Wells or his vehicle, or know where he may be, call the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office or 911.

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