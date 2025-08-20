Police investigate after a body was found in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A death investigation is underway in Montgomery County.

Sheriff Jeff Tompkins said the body of 31-year-old Jarquez Duren was found at about 7:45 am on Wednesday, August 20.

The Winona man was found in the parking lot of the old Angelica building at the intersection of Church Street and Angelica Drive.

Tompkins told WCBI that no signs of fatal wounds have been found on Duren by the crime lab.

However, the investigation into his death continues.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.