Police investigate an officer-involved shooting in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

TPD said the shooting happened in the area of Ruffwood Drive and Lawndale Drive.

As of Thursday afternoon, July 22, one person has been confirmed dead from the shooting.

Tupelo police say they were called to the Ruffwood Drive area about an alleged assault.

The person shot was the suspect in the case.

TPD said this is an active scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Officials said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was contacted to lead the investigation.

WCBI will update you as more information becomes available.

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