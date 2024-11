Police investigate fatal shooting in Verona

VERONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Police in Verona are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman.

The victim was found inside a duplex on Stanley Avenue on November 6. The crime scene was still cordoned off with police tape as the investigation went underway.

So far, police have not made any comment on the case, but Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green confirms a female victim was found at the scene.

We will keep you updated as details are released.

