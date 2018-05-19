Police investigating if K2 involved in rash of drug overdoses in Brooklyn

NEW YORK — More than a dozen people were hospitalized Saturday in Brooklyn due to drug use, police said, CBS New York reports. Police were investigating whether synthetic marijuana, known as K2, was involved.

At least 16 people were treated at various hospitals. They’re all expected to survive.

- Advertisement -

No arrests have been made in Saturday’s overdoses but police say they are looking for the person who distributed the K2.

K2 is a name for a synthetic compound that mimics the effect of THC, the most psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. The drug can be many times as potent as the THC in marijuana.