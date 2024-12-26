Police make an arrest after a shooting in Okolona

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Okolona Police make an arrest in a shooting on Christmas Eve.

30-year-old William Johnson was charged with domestic violence aggravated assault and felon in possession of a weapon.

Investigators say the victim and Johnson were not currently dating but had before.

She was shot at least three times and is in critical condition.

Police say there was an argument before the gunfire started at a home on McDonnell Street.

Johnson was given a bond for a previous charge but it has since been revoked and he remains in jail.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X