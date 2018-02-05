Police Need Help Identifying Fast-Food Burglar

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police need your help identifying a fast food burglar.

Pictured here, the suspect is described as a white male wearing a dark Aeropostle hoodie, blue jeans, and dark shoes.

Security cameras show the man breaking in through the drive-thru window at Connie’s Fried Chicken on South Gloster yesterday, February 4.

Once inside, the suspect took an undetermined amount of cash.

If you happen to know anything, please call Northeast Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477.)