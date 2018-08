WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- West Point Police are searching for two burglary suspects.

Surveillance images show two men inside the D & B Pawn.

Police say the suspects used a tool to get inside and took four AK-47 Rifles.

This happened just before 1 a.m. Friday morning.

Police are hoping someone can recognize them.

A reward is being offered leading up to an arrest.

Anyone with information needs to call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers. That number 1-800-530-7151.