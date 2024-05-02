Poll workers for Columbus city elections could see pay raise

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Election workers in Columbus could be getting a pay raise in time for the upcoming school bond vote.

The mayor and city council heard a proposal to increase the pay for poll workers who work city elections.

In February, the Lowndes County Supervisors increased the pay for those who work county elections.

City leaders would like to see municipal poll workers get something comparable.

Mayor Keith Gaskin said it would go a long way towards helping attract good workers.

“What we’re trying to do is come up with a fair amount to pay, in consultation with the Election Commission for the city and comparison to what others are being paid,” said Gaskin.

The council decided to review the numbers and vote at the next council meeting.

The city school bond vote is on Tuesday, May 14.

