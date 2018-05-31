Pompeo speaks to press after meeting with North Korean official — live updates

North Korea summit update

On Fox News Thursday morning, White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah said the summit is still expected to take place June 12, and Mr. Trump tweeted that meetings with North Korea were going well.

The president also told Reuters Thursday that it might take more than one meeting to make a deal to denuclearize the Korean peninsula. He also said he’s expecting a letter from Kim Jong Un to be delivered by Kim Yong Chol Friday.