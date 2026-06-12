Pontotoc man accused of trying to steal someone else’s trailer

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Pontotoc man is behind bars, accused of trying to take off with someone else’s trailer.

Dashun Cooperwood was arrested on Thursday and charged with Grand Larceny.

The charges stem from an incident in mid-May.

A person had reported their trailer stolen in Tupelo. While en route to the Police Station to file the report, they spotted the trailer at the West Main Shopping Center.

The investigation led police to Cooperwood as the suspect.

His bond has been set at $5,000.

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