Prairie Opportunity Inc. holds community meeting at Plum Grove Community Center

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s an agency that helps families weather hard times and work toward self-sufficiency.

Prairie Opportunity Incorporated held its quarterly community meeting this morning at Plum Grove Community Center in southern Lowndes County.

Representatives were on hand to give information about the organization’s available services and policies.

The quarterly meetings also allow residents to ask questions about the resources and requirements.

A couple of Prairie Opportunity’s programs are designed to help people with their home energy needs, whether it’s paying for them or weatherizing homes to make them more efficient.

“Well, we have different grants that we do offer each one of our clients, and we’re going to talk about that today. We have our LIHEAP and our CSBG grants, weatherization grants, and we’re coming to talk about those in detail today to let them know, inform them, if they’re not aware of the services they provide for our community,” said Shuvarn Shelton of Prairie Opportunity, INC.

Prairie Opportunity serves eight counties. For more information, you can call 888-397-5550

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