Prentiss County homicide victim identified

Prentiss County homicide victim identified

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Prentiss County deputies have identified a homicide victim.

Sheriff Randy Tolar says 54-year-old Adan Favila was identified by his fingerprints at the state crime lab.

Favila was found inside a home last week on County Road 41-41 in New Site.

Deputies say Favila was shot.

Investigators are trying to build a timeline on when Favila was last seen alive and determine when he was killed.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi or the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office.