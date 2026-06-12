Supreme Court blocks Alabama from executing a man with nitrogen gas

ALABAMA (WCBI) – The Supreme Court has blocked Alabama from executing a man using nitrogen gas.

The high court did not explain its reasoning when it issued its ruling Thursday night.

Tuesday, a federal judge ruled the controversial new execution method violates the U.S. Constitution’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

Jeffrey Lee is on death row for a double murder committed during a 1998 pawn shop robbery.

The state of Alabama could now attempt to execute Lee by firing squad, a method he has requested.

Alabama carried out the first nitrogen gas execution in the US in 2024.

It has executed six more people using nitrogen gas since then.

Louisiana has executed one inmate with it.

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