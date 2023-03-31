Preservation Society of Columbus Pilgrimage kicks off Jubilee of Homes

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s Springtime in Columbus, and that means visitors coming, sometimes by the literal busload.

The Preservation Society of Columbus’s Spring Pilgrimage: Jubilee of Homes kicked off today with a Lunch-and-Learn featuring local historian Rufus Ward.

Ward talked about the connections among the various populations during the settlement of the Prairie region and Columbus, connections between Native Americans and Europeans, and between the Mississippi and Alabama territories, both of which claimed Columbus at different times.

Ward said history is an ongoing process, and that its continuation depends upon young people taking an active interest.

He said technology has its place and points to things like the Library of Congress’s online archive, but there’s something to be said for “low-tech” approaches.

“When I was growing up, I’d sit on the front porches with older relatives and listen to family stories; listen to what they had to say, and today, that just isn’t done as much, and children miss a lot. And, there’s a lot that the older generations can tell us, and a lot that we can use, and a lot we can learn to avoid,” said Ward.

The Jubilee of Homes lasts until April 23. There are also more Lunch-and-Learn events planned in the weeks to come, as well as Tales from the Crypt.

PreserveColumbus.com has a full schedule of events.

