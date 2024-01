Qualifying period for Louisville alderman begins

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Qualifying is also underway in Louisville to replace an alderman.

Gwenita Mays was elected as the Winston County Circuit Clerk.

She then resigned her Ward 3 Alderman seat.

Qualifying is open until February 13.

The election to replace Mays will be on March 5. If needed, a runoff will be held on March 26.

