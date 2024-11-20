Questions Arise on Importance of Conference Championship Games

Kiffin: "I'm getting the feeling from some other coaches that they don't want to be in it."

In the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, Ole Miss moved up two spots to No. 9.

Five SEC teams have two losses, which have sparked debates on the importance of strength of schedule, common opponents, and most of all, the importance of conference championship games. According to Lane Kiffin, the new twelve-team playoff format has changed the way that coaches view the opportunity to play in their conference championship game.