Rain and storms early today ahead of severe risk Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Heavy rain and a few thunderstorms push through the region this morning before gradually clearing out later this afternoon. We’ll see a few light showers overnight ahead of our next system that will move through on Saturday. Some of the storms on Saturday could be on the stronger side, so we have a Level 3 ENHANCED risk for severe weather for Saturday.

TODAY/TONIGHT – We have a stormy start to our Friday with widespread heavy rainfall working its way through NE Mississippi as a front looks to slowly push its way through the area today. The rain and storms will continue through mid morning and will gradually start to clear out by noon. High temperatures today will be in the mid 60s with the rain clearing out heading into the evening hours. The heavy cloud coverage continues with a few light showers possible overnight. Temperatures will stay mild with lows only in the mid 50s tonight.

TOMORROW – We have another system that will move in for our Saturday that will bring the risk of severe weather with some stronger storms. The SPC has placed us under a Level 3 ENHANCED risk for severe weather on Saturday. Storms will start to make their way into the area around noon and continue into the later evening hours. The main threats with this system are gusty winds and hail, but a tornado cannot be ruled out. We are continuing to monitor this system.

THIS WEEKEND – As we look towards the weekend, we have storms developing Saturday around noon and continuing into the evening hours with potential severe weather. The rain and storms look to clear out of the area by midnight with just a few lingering showers possible early Sunday.