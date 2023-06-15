Rain and Storms Likely This Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Strong to severe storms are likely again today and heading into the weekend. The rain will stick around for the first part of next week before we finally start to see some clearing.

TODAY – Another hot and stormy day is in store for NE Mississippi with high temperatures sitting in the mid 80s. Starting off your Thursday morning with strong to severe storms that will continue through the morning. We will have a brief break from the storms around mid-day before another round of storms move back into the area again this evening. These storms have the possibility of being on the more severe side, so the SPC has put most of our viewing area under a level 1 and 2 risk for today. The main threats with these storms will be heavy rainfall, strong winds, and hail.

TONIGHT – These storms will continue heading into the overnight hours on your Thursday before another severe weather risk on your Friday. Temperatures will quickly fall into the upper 60s with an overnight low of 68.

TOMORROW – Once again, storms are likely again on your Friday. Some of these are likely to be more severe and the SPC has issued us under a level 1 and 2 risk for tomorrow. The main concern with this line of storms moving in is heavy rainfall, strong winds, and hail. Temperatures will still be warm with a high of 88 for your Friday.

NEXT WEEK – Rain and storms will continue through the weekend before we finally start to see the storms clear out of the area by the middle of next week.