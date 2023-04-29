Rain and Storms Move in Saturday Afternoon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Saturday is off to a pleasant start, but don’t be fooled! Rain and storms return for most of us this afternoon.

TODAY: Dry to start, but rain and storms arrive later today as temperatures warm up. High near 77°. Showers are possible for a few of us early this afternoon, but widespread rain and storms don’t move in until 3-4 o’clock. Heavy rain, thunder, and lightning are possible with some of these cells, especially around the Golden Triangle area. Chance of rain: 70%.

TONIGHT: Rain and thunder continues into the early morning hours, coming to an end by 2 AM. Skies will gradually begin to clear after that. Low near 54°. Rainfall totals will be highest along and south of Highway 82. Some locations may pick up close to an inch of rain before it’s all said and done!

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies all day, but it’s going to be windy. NW wind at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph! Temperatures will be slightly cooler as well. High near 71°.

NEXT WEEK: A stray shower is possible on Monday, but most of us won’t get any rain. Most of the week looks dry, expect for Thursday and Friday. That’s when our next widespread rain chance arrives. Temperatures will also warm up day by day this week, with temperatures climbing through the 70s and eventually reaching the low 80s on Thursday!