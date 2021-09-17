Rain chances increase this weekend

It was a muggy, afternoon across the region today with temperatures in the upper-70s and a few scattered showers. Rain chances go up over the next few days and stick around into the beginning of next week.

TONIGHT: Overcast with isolated showers. Overnight lows in the upper-60s. Chance of rain: 20%.

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely with afternoon high temperatures in the low-80s. Chance of rain: 70%.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms early, then a few showers possible overnight. Chance of rain: 60%. Overnight lows in the upper-60s.

NEXT WEEK: Deep tropical moisture will remain through the region into at least the first half of next week. Forecast models depict a trough pushing through the central U.S.. This feature should eventually help clear out all of the moisture draped across our region. In the meantime, highs will remain in the upper-70s and low-80s through the forecast period.