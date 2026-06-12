Winona nonprofit prepares to relocate after years in Armory

"Blessings for All, Empowered by Faith" will continue service in a new location.

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – A local non-profit makes it their mission to provide food for the community each month, but where they do that will soon change.

Starting out of the back of a pick-up truck, nearly twenty years ago, Calbrina Woods founded her non-profit “Blessings for All, Empowered by Faith” in Winona.

“Originally, I’m from California and in California, we have programs like this. So, when I got here, I noticed there wasn’t any programs like that. So that’s when we implemented different programs, like the feeding program, the summer feeding program, the United States Marines’ Toys for Tots,” said Woods.

And the list of community service continues.

For years, the organization has been stationed at the Winona National Guard Armory, but a new unit moving in means Blessings for All must move out.

“I was devastated, because like I said, we’ve been here almost two decades, and for us to uproot was like, oh panic mode,” said Woods.

The organization hosts monthly food giveaways in area counties.

Winona residents like Earl Richardson and Ann Dees say the pantry impacts their family in a great way.

“We come out here to get a little help. We love this food. We love the people that’s doing it out here. We enjoy being with them,” said Richardson.

“Every time y’all give something out, I try to be out here. I try to make it because I’m an elderly lady and I appreciate all the help. Y’all really have helped my family a lot and I appreciate it,” said Dees.

Now, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors has stepped in and donated an acre of land for the non-profit to build its own center in Winona.

“That was just my confirmation that God wants us here and rooted here because it came so easily,” said Woods.

“And we’re going to try to assist them in any way that we can… The land is going to be up around the Justice Court Complex and DHS department, so it’s a well-known area. So, you have a lot of people’s coming in and out of those facilities already,” said Montgomery County District 5 Supervisor Ronald White.

Dozens of people came to the national guard armory on Thursday for the food-giveaway.

Some lined up as early as 6:30 a.m.

Volunteers prepared goods for 300 households.

And with a new building on the way, Woods has an even bigger vision for the next move.

“So, some of the things that we want to add is like mentoring, Yoga class for senior citizens … so our senior citizens can come and workout and be just of a community. We want a multiplex center, so it can be utilized for different access in the communities,” said Woods.

Blessings for All has until the end of the year to be out of the armory.

The land is secured but the building still needs financial support.

You can follow Calbrina Woods on Facebook for more information on how to donate.

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