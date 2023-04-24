Rain chances return mid-week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances move in late Tuesday and remain through Thursday. Yet another front could bring additional rain this weekend.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly again with lows nearing 40 degrees. If high clouds increase faster, lows may hold closer to 43-45 degrees.

TUESDAY: Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine with highs nearing 70 degrees. Clouds will tend to thicken up late in the day, and a few showers could move into northern MS after sunset. These showers would be generally light and isolated with minimal rain accumulation.

MID-WEEK: Over-running moisture along an advancing warm front will mean occasionally rainy periods through the day. While a washout isn’t expected, some briefly heavier showers are possible. Depending on how far north said warm front moves, afternoon temperatures may need further adjusting. By Thursday, said warm front should spread north of the area, allowing warmer and more unstable into the region. If any upper-air forcing materializes, a few strong storms would be possible. Uncertainty remains relatively high, so stay tuned for future updates!

FRIDAY/WEEKEND: Behind Thursday’s system, briefly nice weather returns Friday. Another front is expected to bring more rain chances by Saturday.