Rain Continues Tonight and into Tomorrow Morning

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Showers and a few thunderstorms begin to make their way into the region tonight and continue into tomorrow morning. A cool and rainy start is likely for your Sunday morning with most of the showers clearing out by the afternoon. Sunshine and warmer temperatures return for next week!

TONIGHT – A chilly and rainy night is in store for us as showers and storms begin to work their way into NE Mississippi with the heaviest rain further south. Be sure to have the rain gear handy if you plan to head out tonight. It will also be slightly cooler tonight with overnight lows dropping into the upper 40s.

TOMORROW – More widespread rain and showers are likely for us tomorrow morning, so be sure to have the rain gear for your early morning commute. Luckily, it looks like most of the rain will clear out of the area just after lunchtime and we could see come clearing for the early afternoon. Expect cooler conditions for tomorrow with highs only climbing into the low 60s!

NEXT WEEK – The sunshine returns by Monday thanks to a high pressure system and temperatures will gradually start to warm up throughout the week! We’ll be back into the low 80s by the end of next week! Things also look to stay dry through most of next week!