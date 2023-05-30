Rain is on the way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI ) – Tuesday will be our last day to see lots of sunshine before the rain begins to move in towards the end of the work week. Temperatures will also start to warm up in the low to mid 90s heading into the weekend.

TODAY -Starting off the morning slightly cool with temperatures sitting in the low 60s. Today will be a great day to get outside and enjoy the sunshine as skies will be mostly sunny for the most part of your Tuesday. With lots of sunshine comes warmer temperatures, so today will also be another hot one with a high of 86.

TONIGHT – Tuesday night will be another mild night with increasing cloud coverage. Skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will be slightly cool with an overnight low of 64.

TOMORROW – The rain begins to move into the area around lunchtime on your Wednesday with a few isolated thunderstorms. It will be a hot and muggy day outside with temperatures reaching into the upper 80s. The majority of us will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with the chance for a shower in the afternoon.

NEXT WEEK – Heading into next week, temperatures quickly begin to warm up into the low 90s! With an increasing chance for rain, skies will remain mostly cloudy with increasing cloud coverage.