COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Hopefully, we all took advantage of the nicer weather the last half of this week. The warmer temperatures and sunny sky really was a nice end of the week mood boost. Weekend rain is on the way, get those umbrellas ready!

FRIDAY NIGHT: Conditions are going to remain nice and calm for this evening. Overnight low temperatures are expected to only fall into the low to middle 60s. For football goers, this means the bleachers are not going to be as cold! Very late overnight, scattered showers may begin with the approaching cold front.

SATURDAY: The approaching front is going to bring in some nice rain cooled air, with temperatures only reaching the upper 60s. However, that does mean rain is in the forecast. There is a 90% chance for rain showers and a few possible storms. Take advantage of this to stay indoors this weekend and switch out holiday decorations or watch your favorite college football games. Sky conditions are going to stay overcast through the overnight hours. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: That cooler air will not last long. Temperatures make their way right back into the upper 70s. Sky conditions will continue being overcast, as there is a 30% chance of morning showers. Overnight low temperatures on Sunday head back into the low to middle 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures are coming in with a bang the first couple days of next week. Expect to see and feel the lower 80s. As the week continues, temperatures will remind themselves that we are in the fall season. The last half of next week looks to be calming down, heading back into the lower 70s by Friday.