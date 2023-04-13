Rain likely Thursday, more weekend rain possible

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI – A Gulf low brings widespread rain to the state Thursday before drying out Friday. Additional rain and storms are possible late Saturday.

THURSDAY: Clouds and rain are back in the picture thanks to a slow-moving area of low pressure moving northward from the Gulf. With limited sun today, highs will hold in the 60s; however, if any clearing occurs after lunch, temperatures may locally reach the lower 70s. In the pockets of higher heating, a few stronger storms are possible with gusty winds the primary concern. Because of the Gulf low’s spin, a tornado cannot be completely ruled out…especially in far eastern MS into western & central Alabama this afternoon.

FRIDAY: Clouds will linger but will gradually clear into the afternoon, allowing temperatures to bounce back into the 70s. A few brief showers or sprinkles are possible during the day as well, but widespread, measurable rain is not expected.

WEEKEND: With a mix of sun and clouds, a warmer day is in store as highs top out near 80 degrees. While a few showers are possible, heavier rain and storms will hold off until well after sunset. Severe storms are possible near the MS River, but as the storms move east, they should steadily weaken past I-55. We’re expecting mainly heavy rain and non-severe storms in the WCBI coverage area, but we’ll watch storms closely as it is April in Mississippi! Gradual clearing is expected Sunday with highs near 70°.

NEXT WEEK: Beautiful weather returns to start the week! Lots of sun is on the way with highs in the 70s to near 80° by Tuesday.