Rain on the Way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The last few days have been dry, but a cold front Saturday will change that.

TODAY – Temperatures will continue to warm today with afternoon highs climbing into the mid-80s. No chance of rain today, lots of sun with a few clouds passing.

TOMORROW – Tomorrow is very similar, only with a small chance of rain. Isolated rain means most areas will remain dry and won’t hinder temps warming again to the mid-80s.

THIS WEEKEND – A cold front passing through Saturday will bring more widespread rain chances this weekend and a cool off in temps. Most of the rain will come through Saturday afternoon with some areas seeing heavier showers. Sunday will be mostly dry, but a small shower can’t be ruled out. We’ll get a nice break from the 80s this weekend with temps cooling into the low 70s.