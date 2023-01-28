Rain Returns

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Get the rain gear ready! Numerous showers will carry us through Sunday and the week ahead.



TODAY: Sunshine will be out although cloud cover will be increasing with winds out of the southeast. Temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 50s for most of us. Rain enters the region overnight leading us into Sunday.

SUNDAY: The rain stays in place! Widespread showers will occupy the area all day. A few rumbles of thunder are possible although most storms will remain south of I-20. If you head out the door, be sure to bring an umbrella and raincoat. We’ll land in the mid 50s again with overnight lows falling to the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be the driest day of the new work week while still carrying a 20% chance of rain. We then enter into a stretch of rainy weather through Thursday. A few isolated storms are possible, however expecting mostly widespread showers. Some could be locally heavy leaving 1-4″ of rain depending on location. Daytime highs range through the 50s with overnight lows in the 40s before we drop to the 30s next weekend.