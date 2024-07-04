Rain showers moving back in

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Finishing off our 4th of July with some great firework display conditions! Any showers from today will be fizzling out. However, rain is not going to be a stranger as we finish off the week.

INDEPENDENCE NIGHT: The sun is expected to set around 8:07PM this evening. Conditions should be great for shooting off fireworks! Temperatures will still be warm, maintaining in the 80s for several hours. Eventually, overnight lows will fall into the middle 70s to lower 80s.

FRIDAY: A different type of display in the sky. An approaching cold front will be driving in showers and storms across NE MS for the end of the week. Some showers and storms could bring in heavy amounts of rain, but severe threats are limited. High temperatures will be slightly cooler, in the lower 90s. Low temperatures will fall to the middle 70s.

WEEKEND: Maintaining slightly cooler for the weekend high temps, continuing in the low to middle 90s. Rain chances will be lighter over the weekend, thanks to a regionally close High pressure system. There will be a nice mix of sun and clouds. Rain looks to return next week.