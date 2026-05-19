Rain to stay for a few days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Keep rain gear ready! Scattered rain chances will be sticking around for a few days.

TUESDAY NIGHT: It is hot and humid going into our Tuesday evening. Isolated to scattered chances for showers/storms will increase through the evening. Lows will be warm, in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms will be in and out throughout the day. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 80s. Overnight lows will stay warm, in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Copy and paste. Middle 80s for afternoon highs, lows in the upper 60s. Showers and storms will be continuing through the end of the week.