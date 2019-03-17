Rebels Headed to the NCAA Tournament

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics/WCBI) – For just the ninth time in 109 seasons, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team is heading to the NCAA Tournament. The Rebels, gathering with a large group of fans at The Pavilion, heard their names called during the March Madness Selection Show on Sunday evening.

Ole Miss received an at-large bid and will be a No. 8 seed in the South Region, its highest seed since earning a No. 3 seed during the 2000-01 season. The Rebels will face No. 9 seed Oklahoma in Columbia, S.C. on Friday, March 22. Ole Miss and Oklahoma have met three times throughout history, with the Rebels winning two of the matchups from 1999-2001. Tipoff time and television designation has yet to be released.

- Advertisement -