Regime of sunshine brings highs closer to 90

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s make for a relatively comfortable Sunday. Lows bottom out in the lower 60s and no major rain chance is expected.

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies will make for what will be a warm week ahead. Highs top out in the upper 80s throughout most of the week. Lows improve gradually into the upper 60s by Wednesday.

NEXT WEEK: For the first time in what feels like a while, there are no major rain chances next week. What is more notable will be increasingly warmer temperatures experienced heading into the second week of May. Some locations will likely break 90 by Thursday, a trend that will become more common over the coming weeks. Lows remain comfortable in the 60s through next weekend.