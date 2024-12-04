Reporter/Multimedia Journalist
WCBI-TV has an immediate opening for a full-time Reporter/Multimedia Journalist.
We want someone ready to learn how to tell a story and learn why journalism matters to our
community. Our next MMJ will be creative, self-starting, ready to learn, and be a positive
newsroom leader.
We want someone who can tell a story by writing to their video and using sound to enhance the
quality of their story-telling ability.
Our candidate will need to have a can-do, positive attitude, work independently, meet deadlines,
and be willing to learn through critiques.
WCBI’s next multi-media journalist will also be active on social media and generate content for
our award-winning website.
This is a great market to begin your career. In north Mississippi and west Alabama, you will
cover every type of weather event, sporting events, and impactful community-based stories.
Columbus, Mississippi is a short drive from major cities. You can get anywhere from here and
that’s where we help our reporters go.
Education:
Degree in Broadcast Journalism or related field.
Ideal Qualifications:
• Must be able to shoot and edit independently.
• Be responsible for and execute live shots.
• Provide story ideas during editorial meetings for stories that can be turned that day.
• Write and post multiple stories for broadcast as well as WCBI’s multimedia platforms.
• Manage time effectively to meet daily deadlines.
• Knowledge of ENPS.
• Available to work required schedule which may include nights, weekends, holidays, and
overtime as needed.
• Must meet professional appearance standards as prescribed by company policy.
• Must be physically mobile with reasonable accommodation and able to pick-up/transport
station equipment.
• Must have a valid driver’s license and a good driving record.
• Punctual and able to communicate effectively with co-workers.
• Be courteous.
• Be respectful of station property and the property of co-workers.
• Keep work area organized.
• Attend station meetings that encourage career advancements/communication (consultant
visits, staff meetings, etc.) and other duties as assigned.
• Be willing to learn and complete multiple roles.
———————————————————-
HOW TO APPLY:
Please send links to reels and resume to joeybarnes@wcbi.com
Download Application Here
We look forward to hearing from you.
Joey Barnes
News Director, WCBI-TV
(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)