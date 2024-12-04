Reporter/Multimedia Journalist

WCBI-TV has an immediate opening for a full-time Reporter/Multimedia Journalist.

We want someone ready to learn how to tell a story and learn why journalism matters to our

community. Our next MMJ will be creative, self-starting, ready to learn, and be a positive

newsroom leader.

We want someone who can tell a story by writing to their video and using sound to enhance the

quality of their story-telling ability.

Our candidate will need to have a can-do, positive attitude, work independently, meet deadlines,

and be willing to learn through critiques.

WCBI’s next multi-media journalist will also be active on social media and generate content for

our award-winning website.

This is a great market to begin your career. In north Mississippi and west Alabama, you will

cover every type of weather event, sporting events, and impactful community-based stories.

Columbus, Mississippi is a short drive from major cities. You can get anywhere from here and

that’s where we help our reporters go.

Education:

Degree in Broadcast Journalism or related field.

Ideal Qualifications:

• Must be able to shoot and edit independently.

• Be responsible for and execute live shots.

• Provide story ideas during editorial meetings for stories that can be turned that day.

• Write and post multiple stories for broadcast as well as WCBI’s multimedia platforms.

• Manage time effectively to meet daily deadlines.

• Knowledge of ENPS.

• Available to work required schedule which may include nights, weekends, holidays, and

overtime as needed.

• Must meet professional appearance standards as prescribed by company policy.

• Must be physically mobile with reasonable accommodation and able to pick-up/transport

station equipment.

• Must have a valid driver’s license and a good driving record.

• Punctual and able to communicate effectively with co-workers.

• Be courteous.

• Be respectful of station property and the property of co-workers.

• Keep work area organized.

• Attend station meetings that encourage career advancements/communication (consultant

visits, staff meetings, etc.) and other duties as assigned.

• Be willing to learn and complete multiple roles.

———————————————————-

HOW TO APPLY:

Please send links to reels and resume to joeybarnes@wcbi.com

Download Application Here

We look forward to hearing from you.

Joey Barnes

News Director, WCBI-TV

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)