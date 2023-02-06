Reporter/Multimedia Journalist

Adam Maddox,

WCBI-TV has an immediate opening for a full-time Reporter/Multimedia Journalist.

We want someone ready to learn how to tell a story and learn why journalism matters to our community. Our next MMJ will be creative, self-starting, ready to learn and be a positive newsroom leader.
We want someone who can tell a story by writing to their video and using sound to enhance the quality of their story-telling ability.

Our candidate will need to have a can-do, positive attitude, work independently on deadlines, and be willing to learn through critiques.

WCBI’s next multi-media journalist will also be active on social media and generate content for our award-winning website.

This is a great market to begin your career. In north Mississippi and west Alabama, you will cover every type of weather event, sporting events, and impactful community-based stories.

Columbus, Mississippi is a short drive from major cities. You can get anywhere from here and that’s where we help our reporters go.

Education:

Degree in Broadcast Journalism or related field.

Ideal Qualifications:

  • Must be able to shoot and edit independently.
  • Be responsible for and executing live shots.
  • Provide story ideas during editorial meetings.
  • Write and post multiple stories for broadcast as well as WCBI’s multimedia platforms.
  • Manage time effectively to meet daily deadlines.
  • Knowledge of ENPS.
  • Available to work required schedule which may include nights, weekends, and overtime as needed.
  • Must meet professional appearance standards as prescribed by company policy.
  • Must be physically mobile with reasonable accommodation.
  • Must have a valid driver’s license and a good driving record.
  • Punctual and able to communicate effectively with co-workers.
  • Be courteous.
  • Be respectful of station property and the property of co-workers.
  • Keep work area organized.
  • Attend station meetings that encourage career advancements/communication (consultant visits, staff meetings, etc.) and other duties as assigned.
  • Be willing to learn and complete multiple roles.

HOW TO APPLY:

Please send links to reels and resume to joeybarnes@wcbi.com

We look forward to hearing from you.

Joey Barnes
News Director, WCBI-TV

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

