Reporter/Multimedia Journalist

WCBI-TV has an immediate opening for a full-time Reporter/Multimedia Journalist.

We want someone ready to learn how to tell a story and learn why journalism matters to our community. Our next MMJ will be creative, self-starting, ready to learn and be a positive newsroom leader.

We want someone who can tell a story by writing to their video and using sound to enhance the quality of their story-telling ability.

Our candidate will need to have a can-do, positive attitude, work independently on deadlines, and be willing to learn through critiques.

WCBI’s next multi-media journalist will also be active on social media and generate content for our award-winning website.

This is a great market to begin your career. In north Mississippi and west Alabama, you will cover every type of weather event, sporting events, and impactful community-based stories.

Columbus, Mississippi is a short drive from major cities. You can get anywhere from here and that’s where we help our reporters go.

Education:

Degree in Broadcast Journalism or related field.

Ideal Qualifications:

Must be able to shoot and edit independently.

Be responsible for and executing live shots.

Provide story ideas during editorial meetings.

Write and post multiple stories for broadcast as well as WCBI’s multimedia platforms.

Manage time effectively to meet daily deadlines.

Knowledge of ENPS.

Available to work required schedule which may include nights, weekends, and overtime as needed.

Must meet professional appearance standards as prescribed by company policy.

Must be physically mobile with reasonable accommodation.

Must have a valid driver’s license and a good driving record.

Punctual and able to communicate effectively with co-workers.

Be courteous.

Be respectful of station property and the property of co-workers.

Keep work area organized.

Attend station meetings that encourage career advancements/communication (consultant visits, staff meetings, etc.) and other duties as assigned.

Be willing to learn and complete multiple roles.

———————————————————-

HOW TO APPLY:

Please send links to reels and resume to joeybarnes@wcbi.com

We look forward to hearing from you.

Joey Barnes

News Director, WCBI-TV

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)