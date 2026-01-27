Restoring power and providing hope; Saltillo recovering from ice storm

“I was riding around at ten last night and Tombigbee Electric crews were out working in extreme cold, and this morning at six and they are still working so thank you so much to Tombigbee for working so hard to restore electricity in city of Saltillo,” Mayor Grantham said.

City crews were removing downed tree limbs from Saltillo’s streets. The roads were dry, with only patches of ice in shaded areas. Schools and most businesses were closed, but Blue Magnolia Bread was not only open for business, but also provided a warm place to stay overnight, for those whose homes were without electricity.

Identical twins, Towns and Sawyer were enjoying coffee, snacks and books, along with their parents. They appreciate the warm space, and the unexpected break from school.

“There’s ice everywhere, downed power lines, I don’t know we could go to school if it were opened,” said Sawyer.

What do you like about this place?

“Very welcoming, they have a center to read books, I like everything about it,” Sawyer and Townes said.

Amanda Scott is owner of Blue Magnolia Bread Company and said she and her husband were looking for a way to help those in need.

“We came in yesterday to check on store, realized three fourths of Saltillo was still without power so we decided to open, make coffee, let people stay here, charging phones and laptops, let some stay here last night, we came here this morning, opened the doors, have been going non stop and we will stay open as long there is a need,” Scott said.