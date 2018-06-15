“Revenge porn” lawsuit filed against Florida fraternity

An Arizona woman filed a lawsuit in federal court this week accusing a Florida fraternity of engaging in “revenge porn.” Five members of the fraternity were also named in the lawsuit, which alleges that nude images and videos of women were shared on a secret Facebook page.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday. On Thursday, the national Delta Sigma Phi organization announced that it had suspended its chapter at the University of Central Florida, which is named in the lawsuit.

- Advertisement -

In the suit, the woman accused a member of university’s chapter of taping them having sex while they were in a long-distance relationship.

According to the lawsuit, the boyfriend then sent the video to at least five of his fraternity brothers. It was subsequently circulated throughout the frat house and viewed during a chapter meeting, according to the suit.

Eventually, more than 200 students at the university were sent the video, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit also accused the fraternity of maintaining a secret Facebook page called the Dog Pound, where members posted nude videos and images of their “conquests” without the women’s consent.

The lawsuit says the Arizona woman learned about the sex tape and the Facebook page when her boyfriend received a text message during spring break that mentioned the video. When she asked him about the text message, the boyfriend allegedly told her about both.

The national Delta Sigma Phi group said it was investigating the allegations.

“While we cannot comment on specific allegations made in the lawsuit, these claims are disturbing and antithetical to our organization’s values and mission,” the group said in a statement.

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who is representing the Arizona woman, posted the lawsuit to Twitter on Thursday.

Avenatti has gained national attention by representing adult film star Stormy Daniels, who has alleged she was paid money to stay quiet about having sex with President Trump before he entered politics. Mr. Trump has denied having sex with Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford.

The lawsuit against the fraternity seeks unspecified damages and an injunction blocking the defendants from using the sex tape.