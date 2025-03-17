Road closures expected in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The following roads will be closed until further notice per Tim Allred, Lee County Road Manager:

CR 811, Saltillo- 3/4 mile north Apostolic Life Church (between Drive 1548 and Drive 1534)

CR 1543, Saltillo- approx. 3/4 mile north from CR 1830 (between house houses 253 & 342)

CR 830, Plantersville- 1 mile from CR 814 (between CR 814 and CR 1093)

CR 1113, Plantersville- approx. 1 mile from State Park Road

CR 370, Nettleton- approx. 100 yds west of CR 1205 (the road between CR 1205 and CR 1203)

CR 598, Plantersville- approx. 1/10 mile west of CR 1205 (between CR 1199 and CR 1205)

