Rooted in Love: Wicks family holds bi-annual reunion in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One family in Lowndes County is not only celebrating their family this weekend but also taking the time to teach them about their ancestry.

“From 1830, we’re still here. We still own the original property that our forefather Ned Wicks purchased back in the early 80s, and we want to encourage them to know that you belong, know that you have that support behind you. You may not know us, but we know your ancestors because we know and love them; we know and love you.”

Shirlean Smith, like many members of her family, still lives on the land that has been in her family for more than a century, 139 years. It’s her home; it’s where she grew up. It’s where her children grew up. It’s the love that keeps pouring out day in and day out.

The Wicks Family of Columbus is rooted beyond the bloodline that connects them; they’re rooted in the land that was purchased by Ned Wicks back in the 1800s.

This weekend, many members of the family have returned to Lowndes County to celebrate the Wicks Family Reunion. Held every two years, this year it’s back home in the homeland.

They’re taking this weekend not only to celebrate family but to educate them about their history, lineage, and the importance it holds.

“We recognize that. We know that our parents instilled in us the importance of keeping this land. And because they did, we try to instill that into our children as well. We let them know that money is not everything. You have a rich history here. The people contributed these properties and deeded them to us because they wanted us to always have a place to stay.”

A place to stay connected, a place to stay grounded, and a home full of love, laughter, and legacy. Mildred Smith Gatewood says it’s important to educate the next generations of Wicks because education and the love of God are woven into their history.

“Education and knowledge is so important and it’s so important for us to educate our children and for them to know the family history. That we have maintained this property since 1887.”

Because for the Wicks family, home is not only where the heart is, it’s where their roots are and where they will always remain.

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