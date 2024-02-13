Round two: MUW prepares to unveil another new proposed name

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – For the second time this year, Mississippi University for Women will unveil a proposed new name.

In an email to alums Friday, W President Nora Miller said that the Naming Task Force decided to “boldly pivot from the strategy laid out by the creative agency and recommit to centering our university brand identity as ‘The W’.”

After backlash to the University’s original choice, Mississippi Brightwell University, the university again took name suggestions and whittled the selections down to three finalists, two of which were alumni submissions.

The finalists were Wynbridge, Wynbright, and Welbright.

A survey was conducted to gauge the acceptance of the names.

Miller and the Naming Task Force have been studying the results of that survey.

The announcement of the new proposed name will be on February 13 at 2 p.m. in front of Poindexter Hall on the MUW campus.

WCBI will be at that name reveal and will also be holding a livestream on our WCBI News Facebook page.

For what it’s worth, in our informal, unscientific poll, Wynbridge was the viewer favorite.

