Rounds of Wet Weather Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Multiple rounds of rain are on the way.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers continue through most of the night. Rain will be light to moderate at times. Overcast skies. Low near 50°.

MONDAY: Isolated showers will move out during the morning, and the rest of the daylight hours should be rain-free. The next batch of rain will move in from the west after dark. Occasional rain showers should last through most of Monday night. While not expected to be an issue for us, freezing rain is possible in the Memphis area and Northwest Mississippi Monday night.

REST OF THE WEEK: Another round of rain will move in on Tuesday. Once again, temperatures will be colder to our north and west, so freezing rain is expected for parts of Arkansas, Northwest Mississippi, and Western Tennessee. Temperatures will be above freezing in our area, so plan on a wet week of weather. Thursday looks like another day with widespread rain, but there’s a light at the end of the tunnel! Things should begin to clear up on Friday. Sunshine and warmer temperatures return by the weekend!

Have a great night!